The flagship smartphone Moto G (aka Motorola Nio) appeared in a real photo

Yesterday we wrote that Motorola is working not only on the flagship device Nio but also on the first Moto G with top specs. As it turned out, we are talking about the same device.

The information was shared by the famous insider Evan Blass on the Voice portal. According to him, Nio is the codename of the flagship Moto G. By the way, in addition to this information, Blass also published the first “live” image of the novelty. The device will receive an elongated 21: 9 display with two holes.

Recall that the flagship Moto G is credited with 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of ROM, and a screen with FHD + resolution and a picture refresh rate of 90 Hz. Also, the novelty will have a triple main camera. The main sensor will receive a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B sensor. It will be complemented by a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.

As for the processor, it seems that the device will work not on the new SoC Snapdragon 888 but the flagship chip of the current year, Snapdragon 865. Motorola may take such a step to make the device cheaper.

The Moto G flagship is definitely not worth waiting for this month. The smartphone is planned to be released in the first half of 2021.