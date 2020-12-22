The flagship smartphone Honor V40 appeared in the images

Although Honor has postponed the presentation of the flagship line of V40 smartphones until next year, details about the new products continue to appear on the network. This time renders of one of the models leaked.

So, the Honor V40 will look similar to the Huawei Mate 30. It will receive rounded side edges, as well as around the quad-camera. Judging by the schematic image, the designers were inspired by wristwatches when creating it. Also, the smartphone will be equipped with a waterfall display. It will have thin bezels and a dual front camera hole.

Recall that the flagship line of devices, Honor V40, will include three devices. There is no information about the younger model yet. In the older versions, Honor V40 Pro and Honor V40 Pro + are credited with large 6.78-inch displays at 120 Hz, main cameras with 50-megapixel sensors, front cameras with two modules, as well as batteries with 66 W wired charging and 40W wireless. According to rumors, the new items will work on processors from different manufacturers.