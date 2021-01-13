The flagship processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 will be presented on January 20

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has posted on its Weibo page the date for the launch of the next flagship SoC.

So, according to the official poster, the novelty will be shown in China on January 20. The event will take place at 14:30 local time (at 8:30 Kiev time). According to leaks, the processor will be named MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

The chip, according to rumors, is codenamed MT6893. It will be more powerful than last year’s flagship SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and will receive a maximum clock speed of about 3 GHz. In addition, the novelty will be able to boast a 6-nanometer process technology, an updated 5G modem and an improved ISP module.