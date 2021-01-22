The flagship Mi 11 has become a new hit Xiaomi

Xiaomi continues to share the sales success of its new flagship smartphone Mi 11.

The manufacturer published a poster on the social network Weibo, according to which the company managed to sell more than 1 million devices in 21 days, and despite the fact that the new product is still not sold on the global market. By the way, Xiaomi Mi 11 became popular at the start of sales. Then the first batch of 350 thousand was sold out in just 5 minutes.

Recall that Xiaomi Mi 11 was presented in China at the end of last year. It has a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED display at 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 888 chip, 8/12 GB of RAM, a triple camera of 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP, a front one of 20 MP, and a 4600 mAh battery with wired charging 55 W, wireless 50 W and reversible 10 W. When the new product debuts on the global market, there is no information yet.