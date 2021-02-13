The flagship Honor View 40 and four more smartphones passed the EEC certification

Last month, Honor unveiled its first smartphone after splitting from Huawei, the Honor V40. And now he seems to be ready to enter the international market.

This is hinted at by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification, in the database of which a smartphone under the number YOK-N49 appeared. It is expected to be the Honor V40, which should be called the Honor View 40 outside of China.

Recall that the device will be released on the global market with pre-installed Google applications according to insider information.

The EEC database has 4 more models of smartphones with numbers CHL – LX1, HJC-LX9C, NTN-LX1, and NZA-LX9N.

The HJC-LX9C and NZA-LX9 may be the global variants of two phones that have been TENAA certified but not yet officially announced – the HJC-AN00 and NZA-AN00. Probably the first of these is the Huawei nova 8 SE, but with the Dimensity 800U chipset. The latter is unnamed but will have a 6.6-inch HD + screen and a triple camera on the back.

But the CHL – LX1, and NTN-LX1 are completely new models.