The fitness bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 5 exploded on the charger

A user of the famous Reddit forum posted a photo of a burned-out fitness bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 5. According to him, it’s all about charging. The Gizmochina resource also reports the incident.

The owner of the device, Michele Costa, said that the device began to ignite during charging. At the same time, original, non-fake accessories from Xiaomi itself were used to replenish the energy.

A small explosion, according to Michael, occurred suddenly when the device was lying on the table. The guy threw it on the floor and tried to put it out, stepping on it in the process. In the images, the tracker looks so damaged because of this.

Costa claims that he bought the bracelet on Amazon-comments from representatives of the service or Xiaomi itself have not yet been received.