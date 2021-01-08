The first teaser-poster of the new Mortal Kombat movie is presented

The first official teaser poster of the new film adaptation of the Mortal Kombat game franchise has appeared online.

The image captures the traditional silver-and-gold logo, as well as a new premiere date indicating that the film will be released on April 16, 2021, on a hybrid release model – both in theatres and on HBO Max’s streaming service. And also in the IMAX halls.

Last month, producer Todd Garner said that the debut trailer would premiere in the new year. Screenwriter Greg Russo, who previously worked on the reboot of Resident Evil, promised that the picture would reflect the original’s spirit as closely as possible. With all its inherent cruelty and spectacular fight scenes.

The cast of the action movie Warner Bros. occupied by Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpio), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Mehkad Brooks (Jax), Sisi Stringer (Milina), Jessica McNamee ( Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Max Huang (Kun Lao) and Lewis Tan, whose roles are still kept secret. Australian debutant Simon McQuoid, who previously created commercials for the PlayStation and Halo 3, is directing. James Wan is announced to be co-producing the action.