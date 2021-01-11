The First Lady of the United States spoke about the riots in the Capitol

The wife of the current US president, First Lady Melania Trump, commented on what happened last week in the Capitol, expressing her frustration and sadness connected with these events. Her statement was published on the White House website.

“I am upset and saddened by what happened last week. I find it shameful that obscene gossip, unjustified personal attacks, and false accusations against me have been heard around these tragic events-from people who look sane and have a position. This time we are talking exclusively about improving the health of the country and its citizens. This cannot be used for personal gain,” the first lady said.

Melania Trump condemned the violence and said she prays for the families of those killed during the riots. She called on people to unite in this difficult time for the country, find common ground and “be kind and strong.”

The outgoing president’s wife thanked Americans for their support during her four years in the White House, saying it was an honor to serve them as First Lady.