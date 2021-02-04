The first images of the electric SUV Volkswagen ID.6 X appear

Volkswagen is preparing to launch the ID.6 X electric SUV. The first images of its production version are now online.

The pictures were spotted on the website of a Chinese regulator. The car looks very similar to the VW ID.4 crossover presented in September. In this case, the new product will be larger in size.

Unfortunately, the auto leak did not reveal the specifications, but it is known that ID.6 X will be built on the MEB platform. By the way, the concept ID was taken as the basis for the SUV. ROOMZZ, which was shown in 2019.

The ID.6 X is rumored to have a four-wheel drive, three rows of seats, and an 82-kilowatt battery. This volume is enough to drive about 450 km on a single charge.

There is no official date for the announcement of the Volkswagen ID.6 X yet, but most likely the car will be released in the coming months.