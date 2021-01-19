The first Honor smartphone with Google services revealed

The first smartphone from Honor with Google services will be the V40 model. This is reported by Mobiltelefon, citing its own sources.

According to insiders, Honor V40 (V40 View in Europe) will be its first smartphone after lifting US sanctions. A package of services and applications from Google will be available on the device out of the box. Journalists believe that this is precisely the reason for the fact that the release of the flagship was postponed from December to January.

The smartphone’s announcement will take place on January 22 in China, as follows from the disclosed data. The device’s global presentation will occur later; the gadget’s appearance in European sales is expected in the spring.

Sources have also revealed that the Honor V40 will have a 6.72-inch AMOLED screen with a 120-hertz refresh rate. The device will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. There will be a triple main camera with the main lens of 50 megapixels on the back of the smartphone, on the front, there will be a dual selfie camera with a resolution of 32 and 16 megapixels.

The Honor smartphones, as planned for the spring would,d receive Google services support. This became possible after the sale of the company to another Chinese consortium. Huawei, which previously owned Honor, has been under US sanctions since May 2019 and cannot sell smartphones with Google services.