The first flagship of 2021 from Xiaomi with the most powerful processor is officially presented

Xiaomi has officially presented a new flagship smartphone – Mi 11. The device received powerful hardware and an adequate price. Writes about this FoneArena.

The gadget is equipped with a 6.81-inch screen with an AMOLED matrix and QHD + resolution. The refresh rate of the panel is between 30 and 120 Hz. Also, the touchpad boasts a 480Hz polling rate. This is necessary so that the device instantly reads the user’s fingertips. Competitors do not have this yet. Another plus is the protective Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor (5nm process technology), there is support for 5G networks. RAM – 8 GB or 12 GB, permanent storage (UFS 3.1) – 128/256 GB. The battery is 4600 mAh. There are 55-watt wired and 50-watt wireless charging.

The main camera consists of 108 Mp modules with optical stabilization, 13 Mp wide-angle, and 5 Mp (macro). The front camera in the corner of the display is 20 megapixels.

The Mi 11 boasts an in-screen fingerprint scanner and support for 10-watt reversible charging and Harman Kardon-approved stereo speakers.

3DNews adds that the phone is available in five color options: green-blue, blue, purple, and brown, with the latter two, trimmed in leather. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Special Edition will also be available to buyers, which will boast a grooved back cover that can change its color depending on the lighting.

The device will start selling in China on January 1, 2021, at $610, $657, and $718 for versions with different memory sizes. European prices and sales start dates (outside of China) have not yet been announced.

One of the features of the novelty was the lack of a complete charging unit. But buyers in the “native” market of the Celestial Empire will be offered two editions – complete with a GaN block for charging with a power of 55 W and without it. The price tag is the same in both cases.

Thus, the Mi 11 user will decide whether to take care of the environment or get another charger in the house.