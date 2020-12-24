The first artificial heart will go on sale in 2021

The French company Carmat has received permission from European regulators to sell the first-ever artificial heart in Europe.

An artificial heart transplant is an intermediate step in transplanting a heart to patients who, for example, have heart failure at the last stage.

The Carmat artificial heart has the potential to be very successful. By 2030, annual sales in Europe could reach €700 million. Mohamed Kaabouni, Portzamparc politician

Amid the news, Carmat shares soared 46.6%.

The work on creating an artificial heart began 27 years ago. In 1993, heart surgeon Alain Carpentier took this idea to the French industrialist Jean-Luc Lagardeur. Lagarder – Matra’s owner, a company that makes aerospace equipment – provided Carpentier with several laboratories and engineers. This project has grown over the years.

The artificial heart is slated to hit the market in the second half of 2021.