The fifth Indiana Jones movie will be released in July 2022

James Mangold will direct the film.

The fifth film in the series, dedicated to the adventures of archaeologist Indiana Jones, starring actor Harrison Ford, will be released in July 2022. The Walt Disney Company announced this on its Twitter page on Friday.

“LucasFilm is in the process of preparing to shoot the next Indiana Jones movie. James Mangold, Director of Ford vs. Ferrari, is at the helm. Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will return to continue the story of his legendary character. The adventure will begin in July 2022,” the publication says.

Walt Disney announced plans to film the fifth installment of the franchise in 2016. The film was scheduled to be released in July 2019. This deadline was later moved to July 2020 and then postponed for another year. Harrison Ford is now 78 years old.

Steven Spielberg directed all four films in the franchise. The movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was presented in 1981. Then the screens came the sequel “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” 1984, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” 1989 and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” 2008. 39 years have passed since the release of the debut tape. In February, Spielberg announced his decision to make way for a new generation of up-and-coming Directors. In this case, we are talking about James Mangold.