The Fed believes that the recovery of the labor market in the United States will take several years

As noted by the head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, among the unemployed, a large proportion of people who left the labor market for a long time or forever.

The return of the US labor market to the level reached in early January 2020 will take several years. However, the decline in some indicators was not as substantial as expected at the beginning of the pandemic. This was stated on Wednesday by the US Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, speaking at the Economic Club of New York.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been concerned about its long-term effects on the labor market,” he said. – Prolonged absence from work can cause severe damage to a person’s life while simultaneously destroying the economic potential of the country. As experience shows, recovery can take years.”

As Powell noted, the reduction in the unemployment rate to 6.3% in January 2021, compared with 14.8% in April 2020, when the number of people who lost their jobs reached the highest for the entire period of the pandemic, exceeded the Fed’s expectations. At the same time, he noted that this figure is still too high compared to the figure of 3.5% before the pandemic. The goal of the fund’s long-term monetary policy, Powell said, will be to return to this level.

At the same time, he pointed out; it is impossible to judge the state of the labor market only by these figures. Among the unemployed, there is a large proportion of people who have left the labor market for a long time or forever. Significantly, the pandemic has hit on the employment of minorities. The decline in low-paid jobs was comparatively three times stronger than in high-paid jobs.

Inflation rate

The Fed intends to continue its policy of maintaining the inflation rate at 2% in the long term, despite the adjustments made to the economic sphere by the coronavirus pandemic and measures to overcome its consequences, Powell said.

“Our revised program retains the position of the document that preceded it, that in the long term, inflation at 2% is most suitable for maintaining maximum employment and price stability,” he said.

Powell noted that the Fed currently does not consider the growth of the labor market a factor that could accelerate inflation. “If it is (an increase in inflation) will happen contrary to our expectations, the Fed has the tools to deal with it,” he added.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen allowed an increase in inflation in the country if the measures he proposed to stimulate the economy were adopted. The package of measures proposed by US President Joe Biden provides for allocating funds both directly to fight the pandemic and help the population. According to the White House, the final volume of economic measures should approach the previously proposed $1.9 trillion.