The FDA has no new claims to the Moderna vaccine

A second coronavirus vaccine may soon be approved for emergency use.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials did not raise any new concerns about the data on the Moderna vaccine in documents released Tuesday. This means that the United States may soon approve a second, easier-to-handle coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA documents state that the vaccine is effective and does not cause safety problems in adults over 18. A meeting of external experts will be held on Thursday to discuss whether the Moderna vaccine should be granted emergency use approval.