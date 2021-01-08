The FBI has set a reward for data on the bomb-makers in Washington

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward for information about individuals who planted explosive devices at the Republicans and Democrats’ headquarters in Washington, the FBI said in an announcement.

On January 6, a joint session of the US Chambers was interrupted by large-scale riots. Supporters of the current president Donald Trump broke into a complex of government buildings on Capitol Hill. On that day, homemade bombs were found in several buildings.

“The FBI announces a reward of up to 50 thousand dollars for information that will help determine the location, conduct detention, and sentencing of persons responsible for the installation of homemade bombs in Washington on January 6,” the statement said.

Attached to the ad was a photo of a suspect in involvement in the tab of dangerous devices.