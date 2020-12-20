The experts check the computer system NATO after the cyber-attacks in the United States

After a large-scale cyber-attack on US government agencies, NATO experts are checking the alliance’s computer systems, reports Agence France-Presse, citing a representative of the organization.

“At the moment, no evidence of hacking has been found in the (computer) networks of NATO. Our experts continue to assess the situation to identify and eliminate any potential threats to our networks,” a NATO representative told the agency.

According to him, the NATO headquarters uses software firm SolarWinds, which suffered from a hacker attack in the United States.

Earlier it was reported about a large-scale invasion of hackers through the software company SolarWinds. US authorities believe that the main targets of the attack were government agencies. Among the victims are the ministries of defense, finance, homeland security, trade, and the state department. Also, the US Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Safety Administration could be affected. However, the Ministry of Energy says that the Office of Nuclear Safety was not affected. The attack was linked to Russia, but there was no confirmation of this. Press Secretary of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has nothing to do with it.