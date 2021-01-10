The expert estimated the chances of removing Trump before the end of the presidential term

US Vice President Mike Pence has no desire to initiate President Donald Trump’s removal from office under the 25th Amendment, and impeachment will not gain a vote in the Senate, Stanford University political science professor Morris Fiorina told.

“I think that the chance of removing Trump from office under the 25th Amendment is minimal, even if an attempt is made. Pence has no desire to do that, and Republican cabinet officials only want to get out of town politically alive, so to speak,” he said Sunday.

The mentioned amendment to the US Constitution provides for the transfer of powers to the Vice President in connection with the current head of the state’s inability to perform his duties. However, its application requires the consent of the Vice-President and more than half of the Cabinet members.

According to Fiorina, Democrats in Congress will continue to develop the topic of impeachment to try to achieve a ban on holding elected positions in the future.

“But this is unlikely because it is not likely that two-thirds of the Senate will vote for impeachment unless Trump does something else out of the ordinary,” the expert said.

In his opinion, in the end, it will be a “symbolic gesture” and will satisfy most of the democratic camp.

In general, in his opinion, the events of recent days have caused Trump “great and perhaps irreparable damage.”