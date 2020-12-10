The expert called the naval exercises of Russia and NATO a positive event

The AMAN-2021 naval exercise conducted by the Pakistan Navy, which will also involve Russia and several NATO countries, including the United States and Great Britain, is a positive event that will help reduce tension between Russia and the West, major General Sergei Lipovoy, Chairman of the Presidium of the all-Russian organization “Officers of Russia,” told on Thursday.

Earlier, the Black Sea fleet’s press service reported that ships of the Russian Navy would conduct joint exercises with NATO countries, including the United States and Great Britain, for the first time in 10 years. The maneuvers will take place in February off the coast of Pakistan.

“Joint naval exercises with NATO can be regarded as an attempt by the West to at least slightly reduce the tension in relations with Russia, which has only been growing recently. Despite all the statements that the Russian Federation needs “deterrence,” NATO still strives for peaceful interaction. And this is a good sign,” Lipovoy said.

The General noted that these exercises provide a unique opportunity to work out joint actions and exchange experience with the naval forces of Western countries.

“Also, we will once again allow NATO to evaluate the excellent training of our naval units, and this will be a reason for the Alliance to reflect on the topic of “Whether to provoke Russia further to take decisive action,” the Agency’s interlocutor added.