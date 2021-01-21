The ex-wife of Alain Delon dies

Died French actress Natalie Delon, ex-wife of actor Alain Delon. This was announced by their son Anthony on Instagram.

“Rest in peace, mother,” – Anthony Delon signed the publication. At the time of this writing, the ex-husband of the artist did not comment on the loss. The actress passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday, January 21st. The cause of death is not named.

Natalie and Alain were married for only four years, from 1964 to 1968. She was the only wife of a film actor. The heir born in marriage followed in the footsteps of his parents, also becoming an actor.

Natalie Delon came to the cinema thanks to her star husband. They also played together in the 1967 crime drama Samurai by Jean-Pierre Melville. The picture was a great success. After the divorce, Natalie continued to work in films, starring in dozens of films.