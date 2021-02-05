The European Union cannot prevent the construction of “Nord stream-2”

A group of private firms is implementing the “Nord stream-2” project. The European Union cannot prevent them from building the pipeline if Germany agrees to it, European Commission (EC) representative Peter Stano told, commenting on some statements that the EU’s reaction to the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny can be linked to “Nord stream-2.”

Nord Stream 2 is a project of a group of private firms, and we cannot prevent companies from building it if the German government agrees to it. If these companies complete the construction of the pipeline, they should know that they will need to act (the pipeline will have to work) according to the European Union’s legislation. This is the maximum that we can do at the level of the European Union,” Stano said.

He also recalled that the European Commission seeks to ensure that this gas pipeline if built, works in accordance with the key principles of European energy legislation.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomasz Petrsicek said that the EU should return to the topic of sanctions against Russia after the court decides on the real term of Navalny’s imprisonment. A similar statement was made by the head of the Office of the President of Poland, who noted that it should primarily be about the “Nord stream-2.” Simultaneously, the Austrian Foreign Ministry opposed linking EU sanctions against Russia over Navalny with “Nord stream-2.”

Germany also issued a similar statement. The official representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country said that the government’s position on the “Nord stream-2” remains unchanged. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers has repeatedly stated that it considers the project commercial, not political, so it must be completed.