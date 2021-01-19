The European Commission will present a plan to protect EU companies from third-country sanctions

The proposals are aimed at strengthening the euro and reducing the vulnerability of the community in the face of possible restrictions.

The European Commission (EC) intends to further improve the mechanisms for protecting European companies from sanctions from third countries, for example, the United States. On Tuesday, the day before the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden, the EC plans to present an action plan in this regard, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing a draft of the relevant document.

The proposals aim to strengthen the euro and reduce the EU’s vulnerability to possible sanctions. In the document, the EC notes the negative consequences of the restrictions imposed by Donald Trump’s administration against Iran. “Unilateral actions by third countries have harmed trade and investment,” the European Commission said.

The EC wants to expand the so-called “Blocking Statute,” designed to protect European firms from sanctions that the EU has not joined. In the future, Brussels plans to take into account the possible vulnerability of companies to sanctions when acquiring European firms by “third” players. That is, from now on, if a non-European concern wants to buy an important firm from a particular EU country, the European Commission or the national regulator will consider whether, in this case, the acquired company will not be more subject to unilateral restrictions.

Earlier, the United States expanded the CAATSA law (“On Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions”), including Nord Stream 2, which involves European companies.