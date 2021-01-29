The European Commission has approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU market

The European Commission has allowed using the third coronavirus vaccine on the EU market-now from AstraZeneca, EC Head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

“We have just allowed the AstraZeneca vaccine to be used on the EU market after a positive evaluation (of this drug) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). I expect the company to deliver 400 million doses as agreed,” she wrote.

Earlier on Friday, the EMA, as expected, recommended that AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine be approved for use in the European Union.

Earlier, the EMA and the EC allowed the use of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech (purchase of up to 600 million doses) and Moderna (160 million doses). Also, the EC has signed contracts for the supply of vaccines to the EU with Johnson&Johnson, Sanofi-GSK, and CureVac, if they prove to be effective and safe. To date, these developers have not yet applied for authorization of their drugs in the EU market.

In total, EU countries will access more than 2.3 billion doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines in the union’s population of about 450 million people, thanks to European Commission contracts. The EC has stated that it is possible to transfer these vaccines to third countries. However, for the time being, the EU has difficulties obtaining batches with a specified number of vaccines.