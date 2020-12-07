The EU will work with the US to reform the WHO and the WTO

The European Union, together with the United States, intends to work on strengthening and reforming international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), Free News reported, citing the conclusions of the EU Council following a meeting on Monday of the EU Foreign Ministers.

“The time has come to renew the joint efforts of the EU and the US to strengthen and reform international organizations such as the WHOI and the WTO,” the document says.

Earlier, the United States president, Donald Trump, withdrew the country from several international structures.