The EU is ready to work with the Biden administration to resolve trade disputes

The start of full-fledged negotiations with the EU is postponed due to senators who have not yet approved Biden’s candidate for the post of head of the US Trade Mission.

On Thursday, European Union officials noted the decision of the new US administration to refrain from imposing additional duties on EU imports that could have been imposed as a result of a long-standing dispute over aircraft duties and expressed their readiness to work on resolving other trade disputes with the United States.

The Office of the US Trade Representative on Thursday said it agreed with American manufacturers of manufactured goods, who believe that at the moment, there is no need to review existing tariffs on imports of goods from Europe.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Trade Representative said that Washington hopes to cooperate with European allies in resolving a dispute over subsidies provided to European aircraft manufacturer Airbus and its American rival Boeing Co.

On Thursday, the EU representative said that the EU “is ready to engage with the new US administration based on the program of global changes in relations between the EU and the US, which we adopted on December 2. Our goal is to find solutions to the ongoing trade disputes between us, including the Airbus / Boeing issue.”

The US-Italian Food Coalition, which includes more than 450 Italian companies, manufacturers, and trade groups, said the move would give both sides time to work out a solution.

“The Biden administration has successfully pressed the pause button in the next round of tariffs,” the coalition said in a statement.

EU and UK officials are seeking a deal with the Joe Biden administration. Still, negotiations could be on the verge of breaking down if the Senate does not soon confirm Katherine Tai, Biden’s nominee for head of the Trade Mission. The process could take several more weeks, as Tai’s confirmation hearing has not yet been scheduled.

On Monday, representatives of the United Kingdom and the European Union in the United States stressed their readiness to settle the dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers.

The EU’s ambassador to the US, Stavros Lambrinidis, said Brussels was proposing to suspend the tariffs for six months for both sides to allow for negotiations. The UK, which is no longer part of the EU but remains a member of the Airbus consortium, has said it is ready to cancel the duties, possibly unilaterally, as a goodwill gesture.