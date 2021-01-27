The EU calls on the US to develop a set of rules for social networks jointly

The European Commission president said that it is necessary to create a legislative framework for “far-reaching solutions,” such as the removal of Trump’s accounts.

The European Union has called on the US to join it in creating a common set of rules to limit the influence of Internet companies such as Facebook and Twitter.

In a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on US President Joe Biden to join the bloc’s efforts to regulate technology platforms.

She said there should be a “framework” for “far-reaching solutions,” such as blocking former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

According to her, it is necessary to clearly spell out how Internet companies decide about the distribution, promotion, or removal of content.