The effectiveness of the vaccine of the American company Novavax after testing was 89.3%

More than 15 thousand people aged from 18 to 84 years took part in the tests.

The effectiveness of the vaccine, created by the American biotechnology company Novavax, was 89.3%, according to the third phase of clinical trials. This is stated on the official website of its developer.

“Novavax, a biotech company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that NVX-CoV2373, a vaccine candidate for [coronavirus – caused disease] COVID-19, has shown an 89.3% effectiveness in phase three clinical trials conducted in the UK,” the company said in a statement.

It is specified that more than 15 thousand people aged from 18 to 84 years took part in the tests, 27% of them were over 65 years old.

Last July, Novavax reported that the US administration had allocated $1.6 billion to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The first phase of clinical trials of this vaccine in humans began in May in Melbourne, Australia.