The Earth “swelled” 3 billion years ago: this is how the first continents appeared

About 3 billion years ago, the earth’s crust swelled during massive explosive growth. Geologists report the new discovery in the journal Nature Communications.

Just 1.5 billion years after Earth formed, the mantle – a layer of silicate rock between the crust and the outer core that was more active in the past – has warmed up. As a result, magma from this layer seeped into fragments of the older crust above it. They served as the “seeds” for the growth of modern continents.

Researchers have found evidence of this growth spurt lurking in ancient zircon crystals in creek sediments in Greenland. These extremely strong crystals formed during this growth spurt about 3 billion years ago.

Before this period of massive growth, the Earth’s ancient crust was much thinner and weaker than it is today. Later, the temperature of the mantle reached a peak due to the radioactive decay of elements such as uranium and potassium in the Earth’s core, as well as due to the residual heat that participated in the formation of the planet. The global peak caused the crust to continue to swell for about 200 million years.

At the end of this period, the first continents began to form, ultimately leading to the development of complex life on land about 400 million years ago.

Evidence of this growth spurt was interspersed with zircon crystals less than 100 microns in size (less than the width of a human hair), which were weathered from rocks and accumulated in the sediments of streams in West Greenland. Like trees, crystals have growth rings caused by periods of magma pumping.

The research results can be used to search for new places for mining.