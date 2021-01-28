The Earth “delivers” water to the Moon with the help of the magnetosphere: so can other planets

New research shows that Earth’s magnetosphere can deliver water to the Moon: similarly, other planets with their satellites can exchange water.

Water is much more abundant in space than astronomers previously believed, from the surface of Mars to the moons of Jupiter. It has also been found in clouds far beyond our solar system.

Previously, it was assumed that water originated during the formation of the solar system, but there is growing evidence that it is much more dynamic in space. Although the solar wind is one of the sources of water on the moon, computer models predict that nearly half of the liquid should evaporate and disappear from the satellite within about three days of the full moon.

However, liquid from the lunar surface does not disappear during this period of screening of the magnetosphere. Previously, it was believed that the matter is in the Earth’s magnetic field, which blocks the solar wind. However, it is not.

The researchers compared the time and appearance of the lunar surface during and after the passage of the magnetosphere. As a result, the authors of the work found out that the lunar water can be replenished by streams of magnetospheric ions, or the so-called “earth wind”.

Scientists plan to continue their exploration of the moon with more powerful technology to find better regions for future satellite exploration as well as mining.