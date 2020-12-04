The draft US defense budget includes sanctions against Turkey over the S-400

Both US Congress houses agreed on the draft defense budget for the 2021 fiscal year (started on October 1). This document provides the introduction of sanctions against Turkey due to its purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The draft budget, distributed on December 3, states that no later than 30 days after the entry into force of the law, the US President should introduce five or more restrictive measures against Turkish officials who participated in the procurement of Russian air defense systems.

Recall that in 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed a contract for the supply of S-400 complexes, which provoked a crisis in relations between Turkey and the United States. Washington is actively trying to get Turkey to abandon the S-400. Ankara was excluded from the American program for the production of F-35 aircraft and also threatened with sanctions.