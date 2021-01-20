Free News

The dog began to limp due to sympathy for the owner with a broken leg

BY Sam Smith 23 Views
A resident of London Russell Jones shared a video on social networks with his limping dog named Bill and told a funny story about him. The man, who broke his leg in an accident and is now forced to wear a cast and walk on crutches, noticed that his pet also began to limp during a walk.

Concerned, Russell took the dog to the vet, where he spent about $ 400 on x-rays and tests. Curiously, the specialist did not find any abnormalities in the animal, but he revealed a funny fact to Russell. It turns out that the dog began to limp not because of problems with the paws, but because of sympathy for the owner. By imitating Russell’s movements on crutches, Bill just wanted to support his owner, writes the Daily Mail.

