The doctor who considered Trump “the healthiest president in history” died

Donald Trump’s doctor, Harold Bornstein, died at the age of 73, the New York Times reports.

The doctor’s cause of death is not known. Harold Bornstein said in 2015 that Trump would be “the healthiest person ever elected to the presidency.”

It is reported that Trump in 2017 stopped using the services of a doctor shortly after the doctor told reporters that the president was taking drugs to restore hair growth.

Bornstein has been Trump’s attending physician since 1980.