The developer of the voting machines filed a lawsuit against the lawyer of Trump

The Canadian company Dominion Voting Systems, which deals with software and devices for voting and counting votes in elections, filed a lawsuit against the personal lawyer of former US President Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, accusing him of conducting a “viral disinformation campaign.” This was reported on Monday by The New York Times with reference to the materials of the court.

According to the newspaper, the company wants to recover more than $1.3 billion from Giuliani for false claims that Dominion Voting Systems participated in rigging the presidential election results in November in favor of Democrat Joseph Biden. The lawsuit is based on more than 50 statements Giuliani made on Twitter, media comments, and podcasts.

The developer’s lawsuit alleges that Giuliani acted in concert with Fox News, Fox Business, and other news outlets. Dominion Voting Systems also intends to file several more lawsuits and not rule out legal proceedings against former President Trump.

According to the company’s statement, it spent $565,000 to strengthen security because of threats that began to arrive at employees after Giuliani’s allegations. Trump’s lawyer did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.