The detention of Navalny: the reaction

In the United States and Europe, there are calls for the immediate release of the Russian opposition leader.

Jake Sullivan, whom US President-elect Joe Biden intends to appoint as a national security adviser, called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Sullivan said that “the Kremlin’s attacks on Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an insult to Russians who want their voices to be heard.”

Senator Bernie Sanders also called for Navalny’s release, stressing that the United States should show solidarity with those who fight corruption and work for the benefit of democracy worldwide.

European Council President Charles Michel called Navalny’s detention “unacceptable.”

“I appeal to the Russian authorities to release him immediately, “he wrote on Twitter.

A similar appeal was made to the Russian authorities by the French Foreign Ministry.

“Together with its European partners, France is following the situation with maximum attention and demands his (Navalny’s) immediate release,” French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muehl said in a statement.

The release of Navalny was called for by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who called the detention of the politician “an attempt to intimidate the democratic opposition in Russia” and called for a “prompt and unambiguous” response at the EU level.

Earlier, Lithuania has stated that it will appeal to the European Union with a call to immediately impose new sanctions against Russia in response to the arrest of Navalny.

“We call on Russia to immediately release Navalny and bring to justice those responsible for the attempt on his life,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

The Lithuanian side said in a statement sent to Reuters that Navalny’s arrest violated human rights principles established by the European Council.

Earlier, Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on Twitter that the neighboring EU member states, Latvia and Estonia, will also work on “introducing restrictive measures” against Russia.

Police detained Navalny at the arrival at Moscow airport on Sunday after returning to Russia from Germany for the first time after the poisoning last summer.