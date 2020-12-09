The Deputy of the Rada revealed the attitude of the IMF toward the Ukrainians

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, co-Chairman of the party “Opposition platform-For life” Vadim Rabinovich criticized the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the country’s attitude’s residents.

“The International Monetary Fund needs us as a cash cow: take the land, kill the industry, < … > it needs cheap developed slaves, ” Rabinovich said on the NewsOne channel.

The parliamentarian pointed to unfair, in his opinion, conditions for assisting Kyiv from international financial organizations.

“We were visited by conquerors who killed the Ukrainian economy under the guise of aid,” Rabinovich said.

In conclusion, the MP said that the IMF should be “kicked out” of the country.

In early June, the new program of support for Ukraine approved by the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund provides for the allocation of five billion dollars over a year and a half. Kyiv has already received the first tranche of 2.1 billion rubles. The remaining amount was expected to be transferred in four installments of approximately $ 700 million: at the end of June, at the end of September, and based on the results of two reviews in 2021. However, as the adviser to the head of the President of Ukraine’s office, Timofey Milovanov, said recently, there will not be a new tranche until the end of the year.

The IMF’s rapid funding mechanism is designed to provide emergency assistance to Fund members and is used for financial support in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the Managing Director of the Fund Kristalina Georgieva reported in April, more than a hundred countries have applied for such support.