The Deputy Head of the US Department of Health did not rule out the possibility of suspending entry to the States from Britain

The United States may suspend travel from the United Kingdom to the United States to identify a new genetic type of coronavirus in the Kingdom. This possibility was allowed by the Assistant Secretary of Health and human services of the United States, Admiral Brett Giroir, on Monday on CNN.

He was asked about the likelihood of suspending travel from the UK to the US due to the detection of a new genetic type of coronavirus in the Kingdom. “I believe that anything is possible. We need to consider all available options, hold an open discussion among scientists, and develop the most optimal recommendation,” Reuters quoted the Deputy Minister as saying. He informed that the working group at the White House, formed in the spring of this year by the current US president, Republican Donald Trump, to combat the coronavirus, will hold a meeting on this issue on Monday.

Giroir drew attention to the fact that a new, mutated type of coronavirus was detected in September. “It didn’t happen last week. It is worrying that this type is becoming dominant in the UK. It is assumed that the new type of coronavirus is transmitted more easily. This may be true, but it has not yet been confirmed,” the Admiral said. “There is no reason to believe that this type is more lethal and more dangerous than the usual coronavirus,” the Deputy Minister of health and human services added.