The Democratic Party building in Portland was vandalized

On the day of Biden’s inauguration, a demonstration of his opponents was held in the city.

About 150 demonstrators with slogans against Joe Biden and police marched in Portland, Oregon, and damaged the headquarters of the Oregon Democratic Party, police said

They broke the windows and painted the building of the political party with anarchist symbols.

The demonstrators said they included anarchists, anti-fascists, and supporters of racial justice. One of the posters read: “We don’t need Biden, we need revenge!” It was about “revenge” for the murders committed by the police and for “fascist massacres.”

Police said it was one of at least four groups that planned to gather in the city on the day of the inauguration of the new US president.

Police said on Twitter that officers on bicycles drove into the crowd to get to the man with the gun.

According to the police, the crowd began to throw various objects at them. The guards used a smoke bomb to get out.

In Seattle, about 150 people marched with large banners that read: “Disband the Immigration and Customs Service! No cops, no prisons, no borders, no presidents!” Some painted buildings with anarchist symbols and smashed windows, including in the federal courthouse.