The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie rejected her father’s surname

The daughter of American actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has deleted her father’s surname, The Mirror reports.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt removed her father’s last name from her social media profile. The publication suggested a decisive blow for the actor since he had the warmest relationship of the four artists’ children with the 14-year-old heiress.

“Perhaps this is a sign that he may be missing Shiloh [in the divorce proceedings]. Even though she didn’t want to hurt him, it must be a serious blow to him, ”the source said. He added that the 57-year-old actor is very worried about his children and “lives” for them.

Currently, all six of the couple’s children live with Jolie at her Los Angeles mansion. However, according to the newspaper, they regularly communicate with their father since he also performs parental duties.

In September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. It turned out that she decided to divorce the artist because of disagreements in the methods of education. The star couple is also fighting for custody of six children.