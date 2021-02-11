The date of the announcement of the operating system Android 12 appeared on the network

A couple of days ago, the resource XDA Developers published screenshots of the Android 12 operating system, and now information has appeared on the network when the OS will be released.

According to Phonearena, Google will be rolling out Android 12 for developers on February 17th. That is, next Wednesday. For comparison, Android 11 Developer Preview was released a couple of days later – on February 19. A stable release of the system, according to the leak, should be expected on September 2. By the way, Android 10 debuted on September 3rd and Android 11 on September 8th.

Recall that the new Google operating system should receive an updated interface with a redesigned notification curtain. The developers will remove its transparency, as well as reduce the number of quick settings buttons, transfer the date, time and add privacy indicators, as on iOS 14. Also in Android 12, it is worth waiting for redesigned widgets, App Pairs mode for opening several applications on the screen, Double-tap function for quick launch of programs and a new notification interface.