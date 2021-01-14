The date of completion of the construction of “Nord stream-2” was named

The operator of the “Nord stream-2” project, Nord Stream 2 AG, plans to complete the gas pipeline construction in June, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

In December, Nord Stream 2 AG laid one of the two unfinished sections of the pipeline in German waters with the Fortuna pipe — laying machine. Work in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark was planned to begin on January 15 by the same vessel.

“Nord Stream 2 AG plans to complete capital construction on one of the two branches <…> in the first half of 2021, despite US sanctions,” the agency said in a statement.

According to Bloomberg, the laying of the Danish section will be completed by the end of May. Then the “Fortuna” will begin to complete work in German waters, which will last until June.