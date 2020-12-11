The creators of “Black Panther II” will not look for a replacement for Chadwick Boseman

The creators of the sequel to the film “Black Panther” will not be looking for a replacement for Chadwick Boseman – the performer of the main role in the first part of the superhero action movie, who died in August, reports Deadline with reference to the head of the Marvel Studio Kevin Feige.

Boseman, who played the role of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died in August at 43 after battling cancer.

During the presentation of new products for the Disney streaming platform, the Marvel boss made it clear that the sequel’s creators will focus on the deep and diverse characters that the audience met in the first film. Other details are not reported.

The premiere of the second part of “Black Panther” is scheduled for July 8, 2022. The company previously said it would not use computer graphics to include the late star in the film.