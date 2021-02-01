The creator of the first US test for COVID-19 using saliva has died

American researcher Andrew Brooks, who created the first US test for coronavirus using a patient’s saliva, died suddenly at the age of 51, according to Rutgers University, where the scientist worked.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a saliva-based coronavirus test in early May 2020. It was noted that the new technology of self-collection of saliva at home allows for a broader analysis than using the standard method using smears from the nose and throat in a medical institution.

“Researcher Andrew Brooks, who led the effort to create the first COVID-19 saliva test and played a significant role in the fight against the pandemic, died unexpectedly on January 23,” the statement said.

The scientist’s sister, Janet Green, told CNN that the cause of death was a heart attack.