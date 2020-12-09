The court ordered the US government to provide data in the case of journalist Khashoggi

A court in New York ruled that the authorities must provide information about the alleged recording of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the CIA report on his death, reports the Associated Press.

The judge noted that the US authorities, including President Donald Trump, “actually confirmed” that the US government has such a record, and intelligence has studied it.

In September, a Saudi court handed down final verdicts in the Khashoggi murder case. Of the eight accused, five were sentenced to 20 years in prison, one to 10 years, and two received seven years in prison.

Khashoggi, a well-known Saudi journalist, has lived in the United States since 2017 and worked for the Washington Post. He was killed in October 2018 in Istanbul. At first, the Saudi authorities denied his disappearance at the country’s diplomatic mission. Still, some time after the video and audio recordings appeared, they were forced to admit that Khashoggi was killed “as a result of a quarrel with consular employees.” Turkish police have not been able to find his body.