The couple died on the same day after 70 years of marriage

In the United States, the couple, who lived 70 years in marriage, died on the same day with a difference of a few minutes, holding hands.

In late December, 89-year-old Dick Meek and his 87-year-old wife Shirley celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. In early January, an elderly couple was hospitalized with coronavirus. According to doctors, their condition continued to deteriorate.

Relatives of Dick and Shirley asked the hospital staff to allow them to spend their last moments together. The couple died on January 16, minutes apart, holding each other’s hands in their final hours. They are survived by five children, 13 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.