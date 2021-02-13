The contents of Larry King’s will has become known

At the disposal of the American magazine, People was the handwritten testament of TV presenter Larry King.

The document dates from October 17, 2019 – it was drawn up two months after the journalist filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Sean Southwick. King wished that his property, valued at two million dollars, be divided equally between the children: Andy’s sons, Larry Jr., Cannon and Chance, and his daughter Chaya.

Since Andy and Chaya died while their father was still alive, the remaining three sons will inherit the inheritance.

King died on January 23 in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 88. The TV presenter was known for his show Larry King Live, which aired from 1985 to 2010. He has interviewed over 50,000 politicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities. In early January, King suffered from COVID-19; however, according to his widow, the cause of death was actually sepsis.