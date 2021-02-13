The contents of Larry King’s will became known

At the disposal of the American magazine People was a handwritten will of TV presenter Larry King.

The document is dated October 17, 2019. It was drawn up two months after the journalist filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick. King wanted his estate, valued at two million dollars, divided equally among his children: sons Andy, Larry Jr., Cannon and Chance, and daughter Chaya.

Since Andy and Chaya died during their father’s lifetime, the remaining three sons will inherit.

King died on January 23 in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 88. The TV host was known for his show Larry King Live, which aired from 1985 to 2010. He has interviewed more than 50,000 politicians, actors, athletes, and other celebrities. In early January, King suffered from COVID-19, but according to his widow, the cause of death was actually sepsis.