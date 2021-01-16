The congressman said that Trump administration officials would not save their reputation by resigning

Democrat Steny Hoyer called the current administration the most unlucky, corrupt, and destructive in history.

Officials of the current Washington administration, who recently announced their resignation, cannot “save their reputation.” This opinion was expressed on Saturday by the leader of the Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives, Steny Hoyer (from Maryland).

“None of the officials [of the administration of the current US President Donald Trump] of Trump, who resigned in the last few weeks, will save their reputation. They were all part and parcel of the most hapless, corrupt, and destructive administration in history. They should all be ashamed of what they did to our beloved country,” Hoyer said in a statement.

In light of the unrest in Washington on January 6, several officials of the current US administration in recent days announced their resignation. They include the Ministers of Transportation, Education, and Health and the acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security.