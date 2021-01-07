The Congress approved the election of Joe Biden as the President of the United States

According to the results of the discussion, Congress approved the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States against the background of riots in the Capitol and a curfew in Washington.

Biden has received more than 270 approved by Congress of the electoral votes.

The discussion comes amid unprecedented unrest in Washington, during which supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. A woman died from a gunshot wound, and three other people died during the riots from non-violent causes.

The approval of electoral votes in Congress finally closes the constitutional possibilities for any challenge to the presidential election results.