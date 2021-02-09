The clerk’s office of Georgia launched an investigation against Trump

According to the Reuters news agency, the Office of the Secretary of State of Georgia is investigating former President Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has faced calls to launch an investigation after Donald Trump published a phone conversation. He tried to pressure Raffensperger to cancel the state election results based on unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

“The Secretary of State’s office is investigating the complaints received,” said Walter Jones, a spokesman for Brad Raffensperger. – All further legal steps will be left to the Attorney General’s discretion.”

Experts note that Trump’s phone calls may violate at least three state election laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal incitement to commit election fraud, and intentional interference in the conduct of elections.

During a phone call on January 2, 2021, Donald Trump called on Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse the loss in Georgia.

“Here’s what I want to do: I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Donald Trump said.

To win in Georgia, Trump did not have enough of this number of votes. In December, the president also made another phone call to the chief investigator investigating election fraud, Raffensperger’s office said.

Two Democratic congressmen, Kathleen Rice and Ted Lieu, have written to the FBI asking them to launch a criminal investigation into Trump’s call to Raffensperger.

Trump considers the investigations into his family as politically motivated.