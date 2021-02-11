The Chinese spacecraft entered the orbit of Mars

Inside the device is a rover, which should land on the surface of a neighboring planet in a few months.

The Chinese spacecraft “Tianwen-1” entered the orbit of Mars as part of an expedition, during which it is supposed to land a rover on the surface of the Red Planet and search for signs of ancient life.

The Chinese Space Agency said that the five-ton orbiter, inside which the rover is located, started the engines to reduce speed and be captured by the attraction of Mars.

“The entry into orbit was successful, thanks to which the first artificial satellite of Mars appeared for our country,” the agency announced.

If all goes according to plan, in a few months, the rover will separate from the spacecraft and land on the surface of the planet. In this case, China will become the second country to make such an expedition.

The golf cart-sized rover will collect data on underground water and look for evidence that micro-organisms may have existed on the planet.